Gov Bala Mohammed doles out N7m to abducted children

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated one million naira each to the seven abducted children who were recently rescued from their captives in Kano and other States in the country.

Governor Mohammed made the donation when he received the seven abducted children presented by the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed at Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi.



Mohammed explained that the donations was for the children not their parents and government would ensure proper utilisation of the funds through the office of the First Lady and Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA).

He directed the agency to compile all their data and ensure their enr back to school to learn their local languages and religion respectively.

He equally ordered not to release the children to their parents until they’ve signed an undertaking for not engaging into carelessly and reluctantly allowing their children to go out without close monitoring of their movement.

The used the medium and call on all and sundry including Imams and Pastors to intesfy prayers and preaching during thir sermons at their respective places of worship.

Recall that the video of the abducted children was last weeks going on viral on some social media which prompt the attention of the Bauchi State Governor his counterpart of Kano and Police swung into action which led to the arrest of the culprits.



Earlier, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed said the perpetrators have all confessed to the crime and the Police is sti investigating into the matter to get the raid of the remaining criminal.

CP Auwal, however solicited for finance and logistics support from the Governor in fighting against the activities of the crime and criminality in the State. And later handed over the childerens to the Governor.

The Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed said the Police have identified invited the parents of all the seven children except one female child who her parents are yet to be identified.