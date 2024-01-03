Anambra YPP Senatorial Candidate Set To Join APGA

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The remains of the Young Progressives Party YPP in Anambra state is fast being laid to rest following the indications that the Senatorial candidate of the party for Central District Dr Chinedu Umeadi is set to dump the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

This is coming few months after the All Progressives Congress APC in the state celebrated the defection of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra North District which the party saw as a major threat to the ruling APGA in the area.

This has indeed putting the remains of the YPP to a final rest as most members of the party have long abandoned the party for other political parties.

Recall that the Minority leader of the state Assembly is a member of the YPP and has been working closely with the APGA led Assembly even though the Labour Party has the highest number of minority members at the hallowed Chambers and the members of the YPP at the state Assembly has not indicated interest in joining Sen Ubah to APC or dumping their party the YPP.

Confirming his intentions to join APGA Umeadi during a visit to him by the state Chairman of APGA Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye at his county home in Abagana Njikoka local government area said that after due consultations with his team it would certainly be expedient to join Gov Charles Soludo in ensuring the Anambra state remain a liveable and prosperous Homeland.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Obi-Okoye who was accompanied by the State Youth leader, Dr. Tochukwu Obiadi said that, his purpose for the visitation was in consonance with the directive principles of the state leadership of APGA, to reach out to like minds with genuine interest of achieving agenda of Governor Charles Soludo which is to ensure that Anambra State remains a sustainable, livable and prosperous homeland.

Responding, Chief Chinedu Umeadi commended the state chairman of APGA, Chief Sir Ifeatu Obi-Okoye for his for-trite approach and positive disposition towards increasing and broadening the coast of APGA to accommodate all shades of interest, with a common purpose towards supporting the admirable developmental strides of Governor Charles Soludo.

He noted that under Governor Charles Soludo, Anambra State has suddenly turned into a huge construction site, building and developing sectors, hitherto neglected by previous administrations.

Recall that last week the fortunes of APGA as a political party blossomed when members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP commenced the process of forming an alliance with APGA in order to support the second term ambition of Soludo and the political marriage appears to be producing fruitful result following plans by the governor to host the defectors to a meeting.