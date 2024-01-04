Bandits resort to negotiation with government to end terror in Taraba

By Mohammed Suleiman.

Irked by incessant abductions, and barbaric killings of innocent souls unabated, and solutions insights by bandit’s in different hot spots in Taraba state, some few days to his released from captivity, the Second Class Chief of Kwaji Chiefdom in Yorro local government area of Taraba State Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala was sighted in a short video clip circularting on social media appealing to Taraba State government to negotiate with bandits for peace to reign in the state.

Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, a pregnant wife and 21 others were abducted late last year by suspected kidnappers at Pupule town, headquarters of his Chiefdom.

The bandits who kidnapped the traditional ruler, used him to send a message to the Taraba State government to negotiate with them.

“We are calling on the government to come to our aid and rescue our lives because of it injustice melted on Fulani community, threat to their peace, ejecting them from their places of abode and killing them like chicken’s almost on daily basis, as well massive destruction of their belongings, forcing them to fled to some places despite being Nigerians and even Tarabans”.

As he mentioned and querid isn’t fulanis human beings? And are they not Nigerian’s, or are they animals? They are complaining about the inhuman torture melted on their parents which led them to become orphans.

“They should either take revange of what had happened to them or government should call them to a roundtable for negotiation. There should be no discrimination and no injustice.”

Another captive, identified as Reverend Ayuba MK Elkanah also spoke on the need to engage bandits in dialogue stressing that the bandits sought revenge for past wrongs but desired peace.

He emphasised that despite their current plight, the bandits treated them well during captivity while reiterating the call for government intervention, stating, “We were treated nicely. They didn’t hurt us; they are all good to us. The government should come and do something about it.”

Recall that in his New Year message to the people of Taraba state, Governor Agbu Kefas stated that “My administration is resolute in ensuring that the dividends of governance are felt by the people.”

Let me assure you that our dedication to the unity and development of Taraba remains unwavering”

“Our government is truly a government by the people, of the people, for the people.”

On the security challenges facing the state at the moment, Governor Kefas was quoted as saying the security challenges that have touched the lives of some of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility that we take seriously.”

“In the coming months of the year, we will redouble our efforts to make Taraba a safer haven for all.”

He pledged “Every citizen across the 168 wards is an integral part of our collective journey towards prosperity.”