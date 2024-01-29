Killings Have Reduced Since You Came to Anambra — Anambra Keke Drivers Laud CP Adeoye, Pledges Synergy in Fight Against Crime

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was moment of funfair and fruitful deliberations as the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye treated the tricycle operators in the State (popularly known as Keke Drivers) to sumptuous delicacies and conviviality, to set the tone for the new year.

Held in Awka, the capital city of the State on Sunday, the well-attended event was initially proposed to be an End-of-the-Year Party for the Keke Drivers, but was re-christened New Year Party, for the purpose of its date.

Among others, the event aimed to recognize and appreciate the vital role of tricycle operators in the community, re-emphasize their right to respect and fair treatment, while also serving as a platform to strengthen the relationship between the police and tricycle operators in the State, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the collective effort to combat crime in the state.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Adeoye described tricycle operators as integral part of the society, stressing that they also deserve to be treated with respect, given attention, and accorded every right every other citizen of the country enjoys.

Highlighting the Command’s commitment to security, the Commissioner assured the tricycle operators of a harassment-free environment, while also pledging to continue prioritizing the security of lives and properties in Anambra State, as the Command has always done.

Commissioner Adeoye also stressed the importance of a collaborative effort between the police and tricycle operators in combating crime in the state. He outlined various avenues for a strengthened relationship, urging tricycle operators to be vigilant and to always report crimes, leveraging their extensive presence across the state.

“You have a lot to offer to us in the fight against crime, and that is why we need to collaborate with you as valuable informants, due to your widespread presence across the state,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the tricycle operators, the Chairman of the Anambra Keke Drivers Forum Anambra (AKDF), Comrade Osita Obi, lauded CP Adeoye for his magnanimity, describing such event as the first of its kind since the history of the state. He attested to the improved security situation in the state, as well as the instant end to killings of tricycle operators and their union leaders in Anambra State since the Commissioner assumed office as the state’s Police Chief; even as he encouraged the CP to sustain the good works.

Comrade Obi recounted his sacrificial efforts in organizing tricycle operators in Anambra State, sharing his experience on how he was compassionately moved to voluntarily start organizing tricycle operators in the State after he saw the level of intimidation, extortion and harassment they were being subjected to on daily basis by the various leadership unions that were existing then, each of which had their touts on the road then minting money for them from the daily sweat and menial resources of the tricycle operators whom they milked at will.

He reiterated his appreciation to the officers of the Anambra State Police Command for their support in ending tricycle union-related violence and protecting the rights and promoting the welfare of tricycle operators.

Comrade Obi, while assuring the police of the AKDF’s support and collaboration in fighting crime, also called on the tricycle operators to refrain from any illegal activities that can land them in trouble, such as letting their tricycles to be used for criminal acts.

The event concluded with a celebration featuring funfair, conviviality, and the enjoyment of drinks and delicacies, accompanied by melodious tunes oozing out from the corners of the Police Band.

The gathering not only fostered camaraderie between the police and tricycle operators but also highlighted the importance of community collaboration in ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Investigation Department, DCP Akin Fakorede; the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Operations Department, DCP Ibrahim Ezekiel; the Assistant Commissoner of Police in charge Operations; ACP Anietie Eyoh; the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, ACP Adewuyi Babalola; Mrs. Iwuoha, the Legal Adviser of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Anambra State; the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, among some other senior of the Command.

More pictures below: