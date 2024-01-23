8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi Lawmaker disburses over N6m cash to 655 students 

N/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
In his effort to resolve and sustain the educational legacy intervention projects the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency Hon Mansur Manu Soro flagged up the disbursement of the sum of N6.55 million (N10,000 each) to 655 students of Gifted Secondary and Primary schools (a.k.a MMS schools) in
The schools where located at Sade, Lanzai, Soro, Darazo and Kafin Madaki towns of Darazo-Ganjuwa federal constituency.

Speaking during the presentation of the intervention Sunday in Darazo, the lawmaker alongside Caretaker Committee Chairman of Darazo LGC Alh. Samaila Yau Sade, charged the students and pupils to make judicious use of the learning materials, “We have decided to establish these four special secondary schools not only to train you academically but to prepare you for the task of tomorrow’s leadership.”

READ ALSO  APC group seek review of Supreme Court Judgement on Bauchi Governorship verdict

“Perhaps among you, there would be future Governors of Bauchi State, Senators, medical doctors and captains of Industry,” he said

Manu Soro said “Education remains the greatest means through which societies emancipate themselves from the shackles of slavery, poverty and diseases hence our resolve to intervene in this most pivotal sector.”

Also presented are 56 numbers of computer tablets, 20 computer laptops to support the schools transition to digital learning methods and prepare the students for current-day CBT examinations.

Similarly, 171 sets of complete school-kits comprising of uniform, sandal, 10 number of exercise books, bags and socks were also presented to new students for free, ditto experience of the previous years of 2021, 2022 & 2023.

READ ALSO  Bauchi Gov to Hisbah: Address rising immorality among youth, children 

Meanwhile 700 Quranic books, hundreds of ablution kettles and praying mats were also donated to the schools to support Quranic learning and observance of Zuhr prayers.

It will be recalled that Rep Mansur Manu Soro has, during his first tenure as HMHR, established 4 tuition-free secondary schools for the Gifted (1 per district) and 1 special primary school for vulnerable children in Lanzai town – a border town between Bauchi and Yone states – to cater for IDPs children displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Is Nyesom Wike’s Infrastructure Delivery Template in Rivers State, Shaping Development in FCT Area Councils’?
Next article
Bauchi Gov to Hisbah: Address rising immorality among youth, children 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Gov to Hisbah: Address rising immorality among youth, children 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.