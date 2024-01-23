8.4 C
Bauchi Gov to Hisbah: Address rising immorality among youth, children 

Why education remains my administration top priority, says Gov Bala Mohammed
Bauchi Gov to Hisbah: Address rising immorality among youth, children 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed displeasure for the inability of the State Hisbah Board to address the persistent increasing of immorality and anti social behavior affecting the attitude of youth and children across the state.
Accordingly, the governor assured to reposition the Board in a manner that would allow confitent persons to carryout it activities effectively.

Mohammed gave the indication while granting audience to a forum of Chief Imams from various Juma’at Mosques in the Metropolis on curtesy visit at Government House in Bauchi.

Mohammed also said plans are underway to appoint Senior Special Assistants from different Islamic and Christian Organizations to further support government’s commitment in Societal Re-orientation.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the mode of preachings by some clergies capable for inciting public disorder, the Governor therefore urged the religious leaders to use their knowledge in propagating the real teaching of the religion.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation the state commissioner Ministry of Religious Affairs Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza who said they were at the government House to congratulate the government on his recent Supreme Court Victory described the move to reposition the Hisbah Board as a step in the right direction.

He also assured the Ministry’s commitment to complement the Governor’s effort towards addressing all forms of deviant behaviors.

