Anambra Police Commissioner Shines at 2024 APPAS General Assembly, Dedicates Latest Award to Soludo, Officers Under Him

In a commendable recognition of outstanding contributions to security, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, was over the week, bestowed with the Award of Excellence in Security Architecture.

The prestigious honour, bestowed on him by the Association of Past President Generals of Anambra State (APPAS), was awarded him during the 2024 General Assembly of the Association, held in Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

The well-attended event, attended by past President Generals of the 179 communities in Anambra State, witnessed presentation of awards to other prominent personalities and individuals who have distinguished themselves in their various fields and exhibited a strong commitment to community development. Notable among other awardees included the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Sen. Victor Umeh; former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Umeadi; the National Vice President of Ọhaneze Ndị Igbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene; the C.E.O. of Oliserv Group and Founder of Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, among others.

Keynote lectures on significant topics, such as “History of Town Unionism in Anambra State” delivered by Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, and “Knowing the Origin of Ndigbo: A Panacea to Mitigating Hatred against the Igbos” delivered by Rev. Cannon Dr. Charles Amobi Ekweozor, added intellectual depth to the event.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving the award, CP Adeoye, who expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on him, emphasized the coordination and collaborative efforts of all security agencies in Anambra State, both both military and paramilitary, as well the effort of the state government in restoring lasting peace and security in the State.

While portraying the recognition as a collective achievement for the entire security apparatus in the state, he also dedicated same to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the security agencies in the state.

On the significance of the award, CP Adeoye highlighted the grassroots orientation of APPAS, adding that it reflects the voice of the people, even as he reiterated his commitment to serving the people in the best of his ability.

“When this body made this pronouncement, it is seen as the people themselves speaking. And we take the people seriously because they are the reason for our existence. We exist to serve the people.

“You’ll remember the Constitution makes it clear that security and welfare of the people shall be the purpose of government. And when government fails in providing security for the people, then it has failed. Indeed, in Anambra State Government has not failed. Government has lived up to expectation in meeting the aspiration of the people for security.

“And because the environment is security friendly, it makes it possible for people to achieve their life ambitions,” he said.

Earlier in their address of welcome and opening remarks respectively, the National President of APPAS, Mazi Omife I. Omife and the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Uchenna Tagbo Onyilofor, who underscored the essence of the General Assembly, also said the event serves as platform to discuss the progress of the Association, celebrate collective achievements and honour deserving individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted Anambra State. The duo also congratulated the awardees, while urging them to sustain their good works.

On their own parts, some other awardees, Senator Umeh, Chief Okeke-Ogene, and Prof. Umeadi also commended APPAS for finding them worthy of the honour, while also testifying of the progressive strides of Anambra State and the collaborative approach to security, emphasizing its positive impact on the community development and well-being of the people.

The event ended with a sense of pride and accomplishment, as both the awardees and attendees celebrated their collective commitment to societal development in Anambra State.