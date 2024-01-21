8.4 C
Action Matches Words, As Soludo Hands Over Obizi Water Scheme to Contractor for Rehabilitation

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

 

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has, in keeping of his promise, to rehabilitate and resuscitate the Obizi Water Scheme Uga, handed the facility to the firm that will handle it.

 

Recall that Anambra State Government had, in September 2023, embarked on inspection of some water projects in the state, with a view to revamping the moribund and non functional ones and ensuring regular availability of and access to potable water in the State.

 

Obizi Water Scheme Uga, located in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, is one of the water schemes the Governor recently approved their resuscitation and tasked the contractor to maintain contractual specifications and deliver on agreed period.

 

The facility was handed over to the contractor by the State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, on behalf of the Governor.

 

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who was represented by the Director of Water Department in the Ministry, Mr. Victor Ezekwo, stressed that the Anambra State State Government under Governor Chukwuma Soludo was committed to the well-being of residents, hence its determination to address all factors besetting water production and reticulation in the state as enshrined in the

READ ALSO  Soludo Clears Exam Fees of Anambra Prisoners

 

The Commissioner further assured that other moribund water facilities of the state would be revamped in order to meet up with the present day need of potable water in the State.

 

He further advised Ndị Anambra to always take full ownership of government facilities in their areas and protect them against vandals; even as he advised the citizens to desist from anything capable of slowing down the actualization of the Governor’s vision to make the Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

 

While noting that the presence of the leadership of Uga Town Union, led by their PG, Chief Romanus Umenze, aligns with the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) model of the present administration, which aims to make communities to be aware of and involved in execution of government’s projects in their community; the Commissioner further urged the community to take full ownership of the project and other government’s projects in their area.

READ ALSO  Check Your Breast Regularly — Soludo's Wife Advises Women, Young Girls

 

 

 

 

Responding after receiving the contract documents, the Managing Director of the One Dot Associates Nig. Ltd., thanked the state government and commissioner for Power and Water Resources,for the trust imposed in the firm to rehabilitate the moribund Obizi Water Scheme Uga; even as he pledged never to take the trust & responsibility for granted.

 

Recognizing the transformative potential of the Obizi Water Scheme rehabilitation, the community pledged unified support, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed to ensure the sustainable development of their community. This, according them, marked the beginning of a shared commitment to the realization of vital infrastructure projects for the benefit of all.

Soludo Clears Exam Fees of Anambra Prisoners

