2022 Police Recruitment: Applicants lauds exercise in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Some applicants in the ongoing 2022 Police recruitment exercise in Bauchi State have expressed their happiness and satisfaction on how the officials handle the large crowd of the applicants in the State.

Telegraph correspondent who visited the Police Training School (PTS) venue of the screening to monitor the situation, report that the exercise is going on smoothly without any hindrances where most of the applicants undergo their screenings and registrations successfully.

Interview with some of the applicants expressed their appreciation over the conduct of the exercise and commended the Nigeria Police Force Bauchi Command for making the process very easy, organised and trensperant.

Aminu Ibrahim from Toro, said if he got the job he would protect the integrity of the force and to also contribute towards reducing the rate of crime and criminality in the country.

Corroborating, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Usman Yusuf from Bauchi pledged to save the country and be good ambassador of their family’s by depending the country in fighting against criminal activities as well as making Nigeria free from corruption.

They however, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister Police Affairs, Chairman, Police Service Commission and Police Commissioner Bauchi State Command for given them the opportunity to participate in this year’s recruitment exercise.

Our correspondent reports that the 21 days exercise has begun to witnessed the presence of many businesses activities at gate entrance like sales of pure water, photocopy, photographers, rubber, t-shirt to support the applicant’s emergency needs.

Recall that the Bauchi State Police Command had last week invite all candidates who completed their online recruitment registration in the ongoing 2022 recruitment exercise into the NPF (Police Constables) to come for physical and credential screening of General duty/specialist applicants.

The screening exercise which is being conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with the NPF is scheduled to be held at Police Training School Bauchi (PTS) Yelwa Bauchi State from Monday 8 to 29, January 2024 from 0700hrs daily.