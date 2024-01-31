8.4 C
Gov Namadi Signs Bond With Top Govt. Executives, MDAs in Jigawa

Gov Namadi Signs Bond With Top Govt. Executives, MDAs in Jigawa
Governor Umar Namadi

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse
Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has signed a performance bond document to Member’s of the State Executive Council, and heads of Ministerial Departments and parastatals aimed to improve transparency, accountability, and dedication to public service delivery.
The signing of the performance bond which took place at the Government House, Dutse, in the presence of high-ranking government officials, party leaders, and development partners,
Governor Namadi expressed delight that, the performance bond will serve as a framework for evaluating the performance of ministries and parastatals for better outcomes.
He clarified that, signing the bond should not cause any concern, but rather serve as a reminder to the executive council members that, the people of Jigawa are eagerly awaiting the government to present realistic policies and programs that will improve their social and economic well-being.
Said Governor Namadi, During the campaign, we made a promise to prioritize the betterment of the lives of the people of Jigawa, which led to the development of my 12-point agenda.
“I am fully committed to this cause, hence to complete the implementation of these points, and I expect the council members, elected and political appointees, civil servants, and the general public to work collectively towards achieving these desired goals, ” governor Namadi stated.
During the signing of the bonds, the representatives of Civil Society and donor partners, including UNICEF, Save Children International, and FCDO, among others, pledged to provide technical and financial assistance to promote public accountability and transparency in order to achieve the desired outcomes.
They also emphasized that the signing of the performance bond serves as a testament to the governor’s unwavering dedication to the development of Jigawa state.
Commenting at the occasion, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim expressed that, the act of signing the bonds signifies Namadi’s administration commitment towards achieving the desired outcomes through an innovative and effective approach in public service.
He further emphasized the importance of implementing a system for monitoring, evaluating, rewarding, and penalizing individuals at every level.
