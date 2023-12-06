Why Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members, Confirms LGC Caretaker Committees

From: Denen Achussah

Four members of 10th Benue Assembly were on Monday, 4th December, 2023, suspended for “constituting a clog” in the business of the House.

The motion for their suspension was moved by the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, Mbagwa State Constituency (APC). It was seconded by Peter Ipusu, Katsina-Ala West (APC).

A press statement issued by Akume Raphael, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker names those suspended as Gyila Solomon Terlumun, Gwer West/PDP, Douglas Akya, Makurdi South/APC, Cephas Dyako, Konshisha/Labour Party and Anthony Agom, Okpokwu/PDP.

It says they are “suspended for three months for constituting a clog in the way of the smooth running of the legislative business of the House.”

According to the state, House also confirms Governor Hyacinth Alia’s nominees for appointment on Local Government Council (LGC) Caretaker Committees in 21 LGCs. No reason was given for the other two: Agatu and Oju LGCs. Benue State is made up of 23 LGAs.

The session was presided by Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, Gboko West (APC).