Soludo Apologizes to Ndị Anambra over ‘Misleading Information’ from His Aide, Calls for Boycott

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has apologized to the people of the State over wrong announcement by one of his appointees and MD/CEO of the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA), Mr. Mike Ozoemena.

Recall that the ASWAMA Boss, had, through a press release made available to the public on December 11, 2023, announced that there would be a restriction of human and vehicular movements in all parts of the State on December 16.

This, according to him, is as a result of the December monthly sanitation exercise slated for the day, and which he said everybody in the State must comply with.

However, barely three days after the notice began trending on the media, a counter notice from the Governor emerged, urging the public to disregard the earlier announcement by the ASWAMA.

Governor Soludo, in the latest release, signed and issued on Thursday through his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, clarified that the earlier announcement by ASWAMA was not authorized by the State Government, and should therefore be ignored by people.

While apologizing to the public for the misleading information by ASWAMA, the Governor further encouraged the people to, please, go about their normal daily businesses without any regards for the misleading information.

Captioned “Anambra State Government Urges Citizens to Disregard the Press Release Issued by ASWAMA, Restricting Vehicular and Human Movements on December 16th, for Monthly Sanitation Exercise”, the three-paragraph release read: “The Government of Anambra State wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that the Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise earlier announced to hold on December 16, 2023, restricting Vehicular and human movements by the Anambra State Waste Management Authority, ASWAMA, was not authorized by the State Government.

“Consequently, the state government is urging the citizens to disregard the announcement, and should please go about their normal daily businesses.

“The government, however, apologizes for any inconvenience the misleading announcement may have caused the general public.”