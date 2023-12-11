Sokoto Pledges to float Skills Acquisition Training for PWDs

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government says it will soon come out with programmes specifically for people with disability across the state aimed to become self reliance .

It also pledged to continue to map out strategies aimed at making disabled persons become self dependent.

The State Governor ,Dr. Ahmad Aliyu made the pledge at the National Conference and presentation of awards of the National Council of Blind persons held at the Auditorium of Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies,Sokoto.

Dr. Aliyu who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir said this was in line with the current administration’s policy of ensuring justice and equality among its people.

“The Sokoto State Government would come out with a skill acquisition programme for disabled members of the society to enable them become self dependent”,

The governor used the opportunity to thank members of the State chapter of the Council for their support to the APC during the last general elections.

He assured that the APC led administration would reciprocate the kind gesture.

In his remarks,the State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Services ,Malam Ya’u Muhammad Danda said the current administration is committed to the welfare of disabled persons.

Danda said the government has recently restored and increased the monthly allowances of disabled persons from N6,500 to N10, 000 per head .

He also announced that the payment of November allowances would commence on Monday,11th Dec,2023.

In a Goodwill message, Senator representing Sokoto Central,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko enjoined the state government to look into the possibility of reviving the skills acquisition programme for the disabled persons .

He commended the state government’s foresight of reviewing upward the monthly allowances of the disabled.

Wamakko who was represented by Malam Bashir Gidan Kanawa said the programme was introduced during his tenure with a view to assisting the disabled.

Earlie, the State Chairman of Council of Blind persons,Alhaji Haruna Muhammed Helele enumerated various assistance rendered to their members by the government within a short period in office.

He appealed to the government to allocate a piece of land for the construction of the council’s National Secretariat in the state.

At the occasion,Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the Sultan Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar were presented with awards for their immense contribution to the progress of the council.