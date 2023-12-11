8.4 C
New York
Monday, December 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Sokoto Pledges to float Skills Acquisition Training for PWDs

N/West
The State Governor ,Dr. Ahmad Aliyu
The State Governor ,Dr. Ahmad Aliyu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
Sokoto State Government says it will soon come out with programmes specifically for people with disability across the state aimed to become self reliance .
It also pledged to continue  to map out strategies aimed at making disabled persons  become self dependent.
The State Governor ,Dr. Ahmad Aliyu made the pledge at  the National Conference and presentation of awards  of the National Council of Blind persons held at the Auditorium of Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies,Sokoto.
Dr. Aliyu who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir  said this was in line with the current administration’s policy of ensuring justice and equality among its people.
“The Sokoto State  Government would come out with a skill acquisition programme for disabled members of the society to enable them become self dependent”,
The governor used the opportunity to thank members of the State chapter of the Council for their support to the APC during the last general elections.
He assured that the APC led administration would reciprocate the kind gesture.
In his remarks,the State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Services ,Malam Ya’u Muhammad Danda said the current administration is committed to the welfare of disabled persons.
 Danda said the government has recently restored and increased the monthly allowances of disabled persons from N6,500 to N10, 000 per head .
He also announced that the payment of November allowances would commence on Monday,11th  Dec,2023.
In a Goodwill message, Senator representing Sokoto Central,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko enjoined the state government to look into the possibility of reviving the skills acquisition programme for the disabled persons .
He commended the state government’s foresight of reviewing upward the monthly allowances of the disabled.
 Wamakko who was represented by Malam Bashir Gidan Kanawa said the programme was introduced during his tenure with a view to assisting the disabled.
Earlie, the State Chairman of Council  of Blind persons,Alhaji Haruna Muhammed Helele enumerated various assistance  rendered to their members by the government within a short period in office.
He appealed to the government to allocate a piece of land for the construction of the council’s National Secretariat in the state.
At the occasion,Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the Sultan Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar were presented with awards  for their immense contribution to the progress of the council.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
SSCOE Sokoto regains its lost memories – Provost
Next article
Nigerian economic woes and the analogy of the for lepers – By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police foil kidnap attempt in Katsina, kill 3 suspects

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.