SOKAPU demands investigation of Kaduna bomb attack

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has called for investigation for victims of military bomb that mistakenly killed villagers in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

Mr Ishaya Auta, th Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the union, made the appeal in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

He called on the Federal Government to set up an independent professional body to investigate the cause of the incident.

”We condemn the act and are calling for full investigation and appropriate sanction to be meted on those found culpable to forestall future recurrence,” said Aura.

He, however, commended the Army for claiming responsibility of the bomb tragedy being attributed to an error strike with assurance of commitment to avoid future recurrence.

“We caution that the military as a professional security agency to always adhere to professional conduct while carrying out its operations in any location of duty.

”We commend the Federal and State Governments quick responses in paying the hospital bills of injured receiving treatment with commitment to give appropriate compensation to the affected families.”

Auta also appealed to government agencies, NGOs and philanthropists to support in cushioning the effect on the victims as the unfortunate incident affected the nation as a whole.