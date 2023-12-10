SOKAPU condoles with family victims affected by Kaduna military bomb tragedy

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Government of Kaduna State and the families of those who lost their lives in the military bomb tragedy in Tudun Biri Village of Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

The Union in a condolence message signed and issued to newsmen in Kaduna by its Caretaker committee Chairman, Prof. Ishaya Kato Auta, also prays for the repose of their souls.

Auta noted that the region’s sociocultural group also shares in the pains of the victims who sustained various degrees of injuries and currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.

” SOKAPU regrets that when the state was having sight of relief from the insecurity bedeviling the nation, owing to the new approach being deployed in fighting the insurgency by the current government, the unfortunate incident occurred where over eighty (80) unarmed innocent lives were lost, with many who sustained injuries.

“Though regrettable as it is, SOKAPU commends the Army for its prompt admittance to responsibility for the bomb tragedy, which it attributed to an error strike, with assurances of commitment to avoid future recurrence.

However, SOKAPU hereby called for a full investigation by the relevant professional bodies/agencies of the cause of the incident and appropriate sanctions to be met for those found culpable to forestall future recurrence. We caution that the military as a professional security agency, should always adhere to professional conduct in carrying out its operations, in any location of duty.

SOKAPU wishes to comment to the government both at the federal and state levels for their prompt responses in footing the hospital bills of injured persons who are receiving treatment, with the commitment to give appropriate compensation to the affected families.

SOKAPU hereby appealed to relevant government agencies, NGOs, and spirited individuals to complement the laudable steps by giving the needed support to cushion the effect of the incident, as the unfortunate incident affects the state as a whole.

