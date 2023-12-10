8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Border dispute: Bauchi , Jigawa Holds town hall meeting with affected communities

N/East
Picture of the communities during the meeting

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From. Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi
The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Right Honourable Mohammed Auwal Jatau has  explained that the state government is working in synergy with its Jigawa state counterpart to ensure amicable settlement of border conflict with communities of Itas-Gadau local government and Kafin Hausa Local Government areas of the two states.
Jatau who is the chairman State Chairman for Boundary Commission made this known at a town hall meeting with affected communities held at Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
Represented by his Special Assistant on Boundary matters, Ahmad Garba, the Deputy Governor appreciated traditional and community leaders in both Jigawa and Bauchi states for their support in tackling the border issues in the areas.
He described boarder encouragement between Bauchin and Jigawa states as a historical situation, hence the need for the affected communities to desist from any kind of boarder encouragement with a view to avert causing conflict and misunderstanding among them for peaceful living.
 “This town hall meeting is part of the commitment of the authorities to ensure amicable resolution of all border related issues in these areas, therefore we are appealing to all the affected communities to cooperate with us so as to achieve the desired objectives.”
On his part, the representative of the Director General, National Boundary Commission, Mr. Rayyanu Muhammad Zaidu said the town hall meeting is key towards resolving the lingering border conflict between communities of Kafin Hausa Local Government in Jigawa and Itas-Gadau of Bauchi states.
Also speaking on behalf of the Jigawa state government, the Chairman Kafin Hausa Local Government Area, Muhammad Saminu Yahaya appreciated the effort of Bauchi state government for doing everything possible to provide solution to the lingering border conflict in the affected communities.

