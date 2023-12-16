Security operatives raids drugs joints , killer of NDLEA officer, 59 suspects in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

A combined Security Operation Team have arrested a drugs dealer and ring leader of the murder of NDLEA officer in Sokoto State.

The suspect was in the agency’s wanted lists for drugs abuses,trafficking and allegedly initiated the murder of the officer of NDLEA command in Sokoto last year .

The State Commander of the agency , Iro A .Mohammed stated this while briefing newsmen in Sokoto Friday.

He explained that in January ,2022 ,the suspect was arrested in his village ,Bagarawa in Bodinga Local Government and in their efforts to convey the suspect,the suspect shouted to members of his community for help saying “Kuna gani zasu tafi da ni ,meaning in your present ,they are trying to go with me .

Hitherto ,to this comment one among the community members stabbed the office on his neck with shape metal and wounded the officer as a result died .

The community overpowered the NDLEA personnel and rescued the suspect .

The operation was aimed at curtailing the joints which were now on the upsurges in the state.

He noted that the operation would continued as drugs abuse and trafficking is a threats to the security of the state ,Nigeria as whole .

While commended the State Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the support that keyed into forming the joint operations so as to return the state of free drugs society and other crimes .

Mohammed urged people especially youth and girls to watch the movement and the type of friends do as to avoid their children from being lured into drugs abuse .