8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Man disguised as armed robber , to steal wife television after he hit her with pestle

N/East
Man diaguise as armed robber , to steal wife television after he hit her with pestle

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has said that its detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man in the Bauchi metropolis, who allegedly disguised as armed robbee and tried to kill his wife with a pestle.

A statement titled, ‘Husband disguises, assaults his wife
made available to journalists in Bauchi over the weekend signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Superintendent Mohammed Ahmed Wakil. Said the suspect intended to kill his wife, sell off the television set in their house and use the money to furnish his shop.

Man diaguise as armed robber , to steal wife television after he hit her with pestle
Man diaguise as armed robber , to steal wife television after he hit her with pestle

Wakil,, said that the man, during the investigation, confessed that he raised a false alarm that thieves had invaded the house.

READ ALSO  Bauchi records 226 cases of minor rape in 3 years

He said: “On December 2 2023, detectives attached to ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi arrested Tijjani Ahmadu Diye, male (35) for assault, causing grievous hurt and attempting to commit an offence to-wit culpable homicide.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where she was accorded necessary medical attention.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect admitted the allegation against him without much resistance.

“In his confession, the suspect raised a false alarm that armed robbers entered their house. He quickly entered the bedroom, met his wife and asked her to cover her head with a scarf. He moved out of the room, covered his face with a scarf, armed himself with a pestle, came back to the bedroom, and started hitting her with the pestle.

READ ALSO  Border dispute: Bauchi , Jigawa Holds town hall meeting with affected communities

“The suspect further confessed that he intended to neutralise her and take their television and sell it to raise money to furnish his shop.”

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation for discreet investigation to unravel more on the incident.

He added that afterwards, the suspect will be charged to court.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
FOI: ‘Disclose how much oil Nigeria produces and exports daily,’ SERAP tells NNPC
Next article
Assessment of Gov. Malam Umar Six Months in office – By Adamu Muhd Usman

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  ATBU extends school resumption to 7th January 2023

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.