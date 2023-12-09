8.4 C
Jude Nwankwo Lauds Soludo for massive Roads Infrastructure, Operation Zero Potholes

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

..Seeks construction of Building Materials/Ogidi Court road

By Uzo Ugwunze

The President General, Building Materials International market, Ogidi, Chief Jude Nwankwo(Ochoudo) has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on the massive roads construction and rehabilitation ongoing in various parts of the state including the operation zero potholes launched to take off simultaneously in the 21 Local Government Areas to ensure hitch free ride during the Christmas season.

Speaking to our reporter in his office at BMIM, Ogidi, Chief Nwankwo who is also the Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) Patron commended Soludo for awarding up to 400 km roads and for having completely executed more than half of the projects.

He also lauded the State Government for the operation zero potholes flagged of in collaboration with the LGA Chairmen and private individuals to do palliative works on major roads across many communities which used to be busy during festive periods to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

He appealed to Governor Soludo to construct the major access road to various parts of the market which he said is less than one kilometer.

While stressing the importance of the road to the market, Chief Nwankwo explained that the condition of the road is so bad that it contributed to over flooding of the market whenever it rains.

“Governor Soludo has done so well in the areas of roads. He has done wonders in roads embarking on construction of over 300km roads so far.

“I want Soludo to do more by coming down to Building materials market,Ogidi to complete the construction of the BMIM to Ogidi high court road which we traders built by self-help. It is not more than a kilometer, let him do the drainage and asphalt it for us,” said Nwankwo.

“He has also done so well on security since he came in but let him do more so that insecurity will cease and people can feel at home when they come home for Christmas activities.

The President-General further pleaded with the Governor to consider compensating those house/property owners whose house were demolished and not compensated because they built without authentic authorization.

“I plead with Soludo to have compassion and compensate those who built recklessly without due authorization. He should consider the economic hardship in the country and tamper justice with mercy because the fact remains that nobody builds without somebody in government giving approval and collecting money wether through the right process or the wrong process,”he pleaded.

