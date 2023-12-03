Insecurity : Bill to establish Guard Corps passes first reading in Sokoto assembly

From Umar Ado Sokoto

A bill for the establishment of Sokoto Community Guard Corps had passed through first reading at the flour of the State House of Assembly .

Presenting the motion to that affect,the majority leader of the house,Alhaji Bello Idris noted that the Sokoto State Governor ,Dr. Ahmed Aliyu forwarded the request to the house for it consideration

In the letter,the Governor Aliyu noted that due to emergency security challenges such as terrorism ,kidnapping for ransom,rustling and senseless killing of innocent people deemed it necessary to establish the guards corps.

He maintain that when established the community corps would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the fight against banditry and other firms of crimes in the state.

He latter which was read at the floor of the House by Mustapha Sidi Attahiru was signed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly ,Hon Tukur Bala Bodinga who presided over the House proceeding announced that the House agreed to consider the request for improvement of the security in the state