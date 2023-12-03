8.4 C
GBV 16 Days of Activism : Plan Int’l advocates increase investment to combat VAWG in Sokoto

N/West
GBV 16 Days of Activism : Plan Int'l advocates increase investment to combat VAWG in Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Plan International, an NGO funded by Global Affairs Canada, has emphasised the urgent need for increased investment to address Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Sokoto State.

Mrs. Luba Muhammad, Plan International’s Gender Equality and Inclusive Coordinator, conveyed this message during a stakeholders meeting organised by the NGO as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Sokoto.

Muhammad emphasised the global impact of GBV on society, particularly affecting women and children.

She highlighted the global prevalence of GBV, affecting approximately 31 per cent of women, including those in Sokoto state.

She stressed the importance of collective efforts and generous investments to eradicate the menace of VAWG.

“The 16 Days of Activism against GBV, observed annually from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, aims to educate the public about the dangers associated with VAWG,” she explained.

The Coordinator expressed gratitude to the state Ministry for Health and the Ministry for Women and Children Affairs for their sustained dedication to supporting GBV activities.

Hajiya Aisha Dantsoho, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending all forms of GBV in Sokoto.

She noted a significant reduction in GBV cases in the state due to stakeholder engagement and laws imposing stringent measures on perpetrators.

Dantsoho acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the state government, Sultanate council, and development partners in breaking the silence surrounding GBV cases.

She encouraged victims to report incidents, emphasising that medical care is free in the state to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised the importance of victims seeking medical care promptly, highlighting the state’s commitment to ensuring that no perpetrator of VAWG goes unpunished.

