S-court verdict on Kanu: Anambra govt warns hoodlums against evil perpetrators

By Chuks Eke

In line with the apprehensions in the Southeast zone arising from the recent Supreme Court judgement which ordered the retrial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB,Nnamdi Kanu, Anambra state government has warned trouble makers to desist from creating insecurity in the state or be prepared to face the consequences.

Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah who sounded this noted of warning yesterday in a press statement, said government iwas aware that some miscreants would as usual capitalize on the pronouncement of the Supreme Court to cause trouble and all manner of brigandage,

He therefore urged the citizens of the State not o worry about the empty threats of such hoodlums, adding that anyone caught causing mayhem or creating an unsecured environment would be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

Anarah who spoke through the Public Relations Officer, PRO of Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, Mr. Nweke Nweke, disclosed that the State Neighborhood Watch has extended its operations to all the boundaries of Anambra State, aimed at checkmating the movement of strange faces, even as he warned all within the boundary areas to comport themselves in a manner that will not lead them into a fracas with the security agencies.

He however assured all law-abiding citizens of the State of the government’s continued strive to protect lives and property in the area, even as he revealed that government has spotted flash points across the State, with an already sustained efforts of the Neighborhood Watch and the Joint Task Force on Security as both, he said are battle-ready to take on any person or group of persons found to be perpetrating insecurity in the state.

He also called on the citizens to complement Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s ambition to recover the entire state from the hands of the men of the underworld.

He charged the people of the state to always avail the security personnel with useful information that could make them nip the hoodlums action(s) in the bud.

“This is a festive period and I am aware that some of the enemies of the State may likely raise their heads but my assurance is that we are going to crush them at any time they come up”.

“Security should be seen as everyone’s business and that is why I am appealing to everyone to play his or her own role in making this season, a hitch-free one”, Anarah stated.