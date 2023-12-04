8.4 C
New York
Monday, December 4, 2023
Search
Subscribe

German vice chancellor cancels COP28 visit due to budget crisis

World News
German vice chancellor cancels COP28 visit due to budget crisis
German vice chancellor cancels COP28 visit due to budget crisis

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Monday cancelled a trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai due to the budget crisis at home.

The move follows a landmark court decision earlier this month that blew a huge hole in the government’s spending plans.

Habeck’s presence in Berlin is necessary in order to make further progress in the talks on the 2024 budget, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry announced.

The cancellation was done in consultation with and at the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, she added.

Habeck, who is also economy and climate minister, was due to participate in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

READ ALSO  BREAKING : Police Men Killed, Others Injured As Unknown Gun-men Attack Imo Community

A recent decision by Germany’s Constitutional Court struck down plans to reallocate 60 billion Euros (65 billion dollars) borrowed during the Coronavirus pandemic for climate projects instead.

The fallout from the decision, which almost certainly impacts other special funds as well, has created a major budget crisis for Scholz’s three-party coalition government.

Negotiations on the budget is currently taking place primarily in a three-way round with Scholz, Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The coalition must reach an agreement within the next few days if it wants to adopt the budget for 2024 before the end of the year.

A political agreement in principle must be reached by the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday so that there is still enough time for the parliamentary process.

READ ALSO  Civil Defence Officers Attack Anambra Journalist, Say Journalists Part of Nigeria's Problem

Habeck, had earlier told Germany’s ARD television station on Sunday evening that he sees progress in the negotiations.

“I am very optimistic that we are well on the way to reaching an agreement,’’ he said.

When asked if this meant that he wasn’t sure that the coalition would reach an agreement, Habeck said: “I can’t speak for everyone. But I repeat that I believe we are making good progress.’’

“It is a process that is arduous, one can see that, but it is making progress,’’ Habeck added.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Heavy duty drivers warn to deal with touts obstructing highways

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Peter Mbah’s Pinnacle Oil Accused By Senate Of Diverting N10 Billion Gas Intervention Fund

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.