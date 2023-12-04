Heavy duty drivers warn to deal with touts obstructing highways

By Uzo Ugwunze

Irked by the illegal activities of touts on the highways, Nigerian drivers under the aegis of Heavy Duty Truck Drivers Association of Nigeria, HDTDAN, in Onitsha, Anambra State, warned that it will deal ruthlessly with any touts that impound their vehicles on the Federal and State highways in a bid to check payment of levies.

Sounding the note of warning through their National President, Chief Uche Nebuwa, they reiterated that they have their road worthiness, drivers’ license, vehicle particulars and stickers of Nigerian Military Widows’ Association, in their vehicles for easy identification.

“Touts, illegal revenue collectors, council chairmen, among others who obstruct/block our vehicles on the trunk A’ roads should steer clear in their own interest as we have resolved to deal ruthlessly with them.

“We worked for President Bola Tinubu’s election because he pledged to sanitize the transport industry and any touts that feel they can frustrate the smooth vehicular flow nationwide are just dreaming dream.

“The Local Government council levies we pay on the Federal roads are illegal but we pay the levies to curtail their illegal activities and will soon drag them to court to restran them from the illegality,” he stated.

The National President who is called “Onatalu Dike Nma,” by his admirers, revealed further that the Association’s has gotten scores of court orders in its favour against touts and touting, pledging to save members from all manners of embarrassment and assault.

According to him President Bola Tinubu did well by appointing ex- governors Dave Umahi as Minister of Works, Nyson Nwike, as Minister of Federal capital territory and Chief Festus Keyamo, as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.