Fresh troubles for Wike as Timi Frank demands probe over Rivers DPO killing, $300m, N9bn theft

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Sunday, called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to urgently investigate the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over alleged complicity in the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in Ahoada Division in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim.

The activist insisted that all federal lawmakers whose names were mentioned by Hon Goodhead in the killing must also be investigated.

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged diversion of $300 million from Rivers State’s IGR.

Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, had led his men to raid criminal hideouts in the Odemude community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state on September 8, when a dreaded cult group led by Okpara ambushed them, opened fire and eventually captured Angbashim, decapitated his body and filmed their action.

His killing attracted nationwide condemnation with the police high command, the Federal and the Rivers State Governments ordering an investigation and immediate arrest of the suspects.

Frank in a statement in Abuja was reacting to the allegation that a member of the House of Representatives, Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State, that Wike had a hand in the killing of the DPO.

Goodhead had at a protest rally in Rivers State in support of Governor Siminilaye Fubara, accused Wike and some federal lawmakers of masterminding the killing of the DPO.

She also claimed that the Governor of Rivers State had caused the diversion of $300 million given by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) meant for Ogoni cleanup and N9 billion from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Rivers state.

Frank said the investigation had become necessary to determine the veracity or otherwise of the claims by Goodhead against Wike and two federal lawmakers from the state.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to unravel the killing of the DPO in order to ensure justice for the dead.

Frank said ,“If the President fails to take action or do the right thing, by arresting Wike and setting up a judicial panel of inquiry, I demand that every murder suspect in Nigeria that is already in prison or that is being tried should be set free.

“This is because nobody is above the law and we are all Nigerians. So we expect equal justice for all Nigerians.”

Frank also urged Wike to resign his position as minister and submit himself for probe over the alleged murder of the DPO and masterminding the diversion of $300 million given by the NNPCL for Ogoni cleanup and another N9 billion from the IGR of Rivers state.

He insisted that since Wike always claim to be a man of integrity, submitting himself to the security agencies like Goodhead had promised to do on the matter would further vindicate him.

“The investigation must not be done in secret. It must be thorough and the findings made public because Hon Goodhead has offered to reveal further details when invited by any of the security agencies concerning the allegation.

“Justice must be given to the family of this police officer who was killed. This is not the time to protect or hide anybody.

“We are calling on the National Human Rights Commission and the International Criminal Court to take up this matter and invite the Honourable Member who made this allegation to hear her out and thereafter take up the case to ensure that Wike is held accountable for the death”, Frank said.