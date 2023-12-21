Fire Service Confirms Outbreak in Popular Anambra Market

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Fire Service has confirmed the reported inferno that befell the Nkpor Main Market, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, near the commercial city of Onitsha on Wednesday.

The State Fire Chief, Engr Dr. Martin Agbili gave the confirmation in a telephone interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, over the incident.

Although Engr. Agbili could not confirm the extent of the damages and worth of goods destroyed by the fire, as at the time of filing this report; he however said officers of the Fire Service rushed to the scene upon receiving notice of the inferno.

Recall that reports have been trending on the media space since Wednesday over the fire, which, according to the reports, damaged goods worth over N300m at the said shop.

According to the viral reports, the fire had already razed no fewer than 30 shops before the traders mobilised and managed to put it off before the men of the State Fire Service arrived the scene.

The reports also quoted the Chairman of the market, Mr. Paul Okafor, as confirming the unfortunate incident to journalists in his office and telling them that the fire started from a cold room shop before spreading to other nearby shops.

“We call on the state and local governments and public-spirited individuals and groups to come to the aid of the affected traders to bounce back to business as soon as possible.

“Goods worth over N300 million were damaged in the inferno, and the traders are now counting their losses. This is not good for this yuletide,” the reports quoted the Market Chairman as saying.