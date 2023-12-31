CDS, Bayelsa gov, Kaduna, Makarfi, Gen Agwai attend Southern Kaduna’s biggest festivals

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin, Bayelsa Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, Former Kaduna Governor, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, General Martin Luther Agwai, Gen. Zamani Lekwat, Kaduna South Senator, Bar. Sunday Marshal, Southern Kaduna Traditional Rulers, House of Representative Members, and others were in attendance to grace the biggest 2023 three-day Southern Kaduna Festival in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.



The event which took place on Saturday, was aimed at bringing all the ethnic nationalities that made up the region to showcase their cultural values and prove the relative peace.

The Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani commended the organizers of the event for putting up an event that brought all the ethnic groups in the region to ensure a harmonious peaceful relationship irrespective of tribes or religion.

According to him, Kaduna State was known for its rich cultural diversity which made it the melting pot of nationalities in Nigeria.

” These cultural displays showcase the best of music, dance traditional cults, and others.

” That this festival is held in the atmosphere of peace and security was a tribute to the collective resolve of the people of Kaduna State to live in peace and work assiduously for the progress and development of the State.

He added that the State must harness its diversity as it source of strength to use it to develop the local economies, noting that the strongest and most resilient cities in the World are those that uphold and celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

He maintained that his administration would not waiver in rebuilding trust, addressing our infrastructure and rural capital deficit bringing succor to the vulnerable, and bridging the gap between the rural and the urban areas, and empowering the Youth and women.

” Welfare and security are our top priorities and have zero tolerance for discrimination while promising to take development to nooks and crannies of the State.

” With your support, we’ll make Kaduna State a model of development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

He said his administration will be flagging projects in parts of Southern Kaduna in the next few weeks.

“Our priority was to live Kaduna better than we met it,” Uba stated.

The Bayelsa Governor, Sen. Douye Diri in his remarks, said he was happy to witness the cultural show of oneness and unity and the display of the culture of the people of Southern Kaduna State.

” We may be speaking different languages and very diverse but there is strength in our diversity, urging the people to speak words that encourage and bind us together more than those that’ll divide us.

” As people who are found in this geographical entity of Nigeria, we must provide good leadership and I believe and believe the Kaduna Governor has started giving good leadership.