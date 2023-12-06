ATBU short down academic activities over students protest

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has closedown academic activities for one week following massive students protest over killing of a final year Students.

Breifing the journalists over the outcomes of the University management, the Director of Information and Public Relations Unit, Zailani Baffah, said the management of the ATBU decided to close down the University following the protest of student with a view to aviod escalation of the protests in both the campuses.

According to the information officer, said : “This murdered allegations did not happened in our campuses, the record we have of such a student is that, he lives outside the University campus in spite of the fact that he’s a final year student, “we didn’t know the details of actual what happened but our chief security officer was at the Police station verify the varacity of the allegations.

Baffah said that its was confirmed that one of our students of such name was missing and he was the same person who was alleged to have been murdered. Adding that the duty of the university security is to report this issue to the Police for proper investigation this is exactly what has happened and the Police are currently investigating the issue.

“I’m very sure all of you are aware of the unfortunate thing that has happened in our university from this morning to this evening, there was an allegations of murdered of one of our students which was reported to our security unit they said is happened on Saturday this was reported to our security unit on Saturday that one Joseph Agar Baidu a 500 level student of foculty of science of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University was murdered.

“Actually if something happened in our campuses sattly we have to take big responsibility of dealing with it squarely, however if its doesn’t happened in our campus we ve nothing to do less to do with this issue order than the Police in charge of the area where this thing happened. Adding that the University management can not in any way agressed this issue without a proper Police reports on the allegations which is yet to come to the University management from the Police.

“The aggitated students this morning take the matter into their hands some of the students stated demonstrating early this morning and its the duty of the university security and this issue law and order, the issue has already been reported to the Police and most be left in the hands of the Police to investigate and addressed its squarely.

Baffah said the management of University directed the securities in the campus to bring law into the campus to make sure nothing happened drastic inside the campus and the Police were also there from the gate of the institutions out into larger communities this agitation does not bring the break of law and order.

“Its very unfortunate after succeeding in tyring to dust the situation inside the university there some group of students who decided not to surrender to the Police and they are agitating leading to a level of were they want to create disorder within the university community and they even went to extent of not recognising the officials university management who were there to came them down. This has led to the management to closed the University upto a one week.

“The students were been directed to vaccate the the university campuses pending the lapsing of the one week closure and uses the medium to inform the general public that the University management would do everything to issue justice to the murdered students”,.

He warned that any undergraduate students found within the University after the announcement of the closure would be dealt with by the University management.

Recall that the Students this morning went on protest after the news of the death of one of the 500 level and final year student over weekend was been murdered.

The student took to the street and protest over the accident and calling on the school management and the government to take necessary major to avert the repeat of the situation in and around the campuses for the safety of the the students.