Assassinated Anambra Politician, Joe Mohale, Buried in His Hometown Amid Tears, Encomiums

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a heart-wrenching ceremony that echoed with sobs and mournful hymns in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, today, as mammoth crowd gathered to bid the last farewell to the slain Anambra politician, late Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (popularly known as Joe Mohale) as he began his last journey.

Recall that Chief Ezenwegbu (aged 60), a cherished stalwart and Chairman of the Young People’s Party (YPP) in Nanka Ward 1, was SHOT DEAD by a group of masked gunmen on the evening of Saturday, November 11, 2023, a few minutes after he organised a meeting between the party faithful in Nanka and the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, who had earlier received death threats from unidentified persons warning her never to come into Nanka again for whatsoever reason.

Be it as it may, Chief Ezenwegbu began his last journey on December 15 in his hometown, Etti Village, Nanka, while police investigation is still ongoing into the matter, to unravel the identities of his murderers and the circumstances surrounding his assassination.

In his homily at the burial mass which held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nkwọagụ Nanka, the Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Innocent Dim, who cut through the heavy air with the poignant topic “Death Is Going Home”, navigated through Hebrews 9:27 and other biblical passages to remind the congregation that every soul must die someday, must face judgment someday, and must must either enter heaven or hell someday.

While reflecting on the untimely departure of Late Chief Ezenwegbu, whom, he said, never knew he would be called home sooner; the Catholic cleric urged all present to live their lives in readiness to face their Maker at any moment.

In his remark, Chief Nestor Ezenwegbu, the elder brother to the deceased, shared some reflections, his words tinged with the ache of familial loss, as he gave an overview of his late brother’s person and lifestyle, recounting how he just finished reconciling with a person he had issues with few days before his death.

On her own part, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Chizoba Angel Ezenwegbu, amid the sorrow, expressed her gratitude for the support and consolation received during this challenging time.

The grieving widow, who described her late husband as a very social, forgiving, and easy-going person, added that he always stood for truth justice, and hated seeing people intimidate others, irrespective of who is involved. While expressing optimism that the identities of those behind the heartbreaking murder will definitely be unraveled, Mrs. Ezenwegbu further prayed God to grant the her husband’s soul eternal rest in his bosom.

Earlier in a funeral oration, a sister to the deceased and Reverend Sister, Sister Nwanne Ezenwegbu, offered her own reflections, contributing to the mosaic of memories that defined Chief Ezenwegbu’s life. She further described him as a fearless and upright man who always stood for truth, while also wishing his soul eternal rest.

In a heartfelt message of consolation and commiseration at the burial, the Member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Chief Ezenwegbu, especially the circumstances that led to his death.

Recounting how it all happened, she recalled the selfless and patriotic act of the deceased in facilitating a meeting for her and her supporters in Nanka, a gesture that tragically preceded his assassination shortly afterward. She also recalled how she received ominous warnings and threats from some yet-to-be-identified individuals who, for no cogent reason, threatened her not to step her feet into Nanka community anymore, despite being the representative of the people at the Green Chamber.

Hon. Nnabuife, who could not hold back her tears during the remarks, conveyed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging the immense sacrifice the deceased made in the line of duty. While pledging and assuring the family of her ceaseless support, especially during this challenging period; the lawmaker also called for justice to prevail in the face of the senseless act of violence, politics of calumny, and the politics of bloodshed that has gradually rooter in the area now, where, she said, such things were so alien and never known for in the past. She further invoked the divine and natural justice upon the masterminders of the assassination, while also praying for divine consolation to the family, especially the widow and her only child left behind by the deceased.

The burial ceremony was also attended by former Member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo; the Chief Medical Director, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Dr. Josephat Akabuike; among other top dignitaries, who came to commiserate with the Ezenwegbu Family.

As Chief Ezenwegbu’s coffin got lowered into the cold embrace of the earth, his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him—a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity.

Rest in peace Joseph Chukwuafuna Ezenwegbu (Omekachukwuchọrọ).

More photos from the event: