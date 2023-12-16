In Anambra, Police Rescue 4 Children Kidnapped by Herdsmen Hours after Abduction

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have, again, proved their gallantry, as they rescued four kidnapped children of the same parents in the State, just few hours after they were abducted.

The children were said to have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen Achalla Village, Enugwu-Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the children were aged between 13 to 21.

He also explained that the children were kidnapped after the herdsmen disconnected their light when their parents were watching television at night. He, however, said the children were rescued in the early hours of Saturday, shortly after the Command received the information.

He said: “On 15th December, 2023 at about 2300 the Police at Abagana received information via Police hot line that suspected herdsmen had abducted four children from a family at Achalla Village, Enugwu Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The caller, who is mother of the children disclosed that the family was watching Television at about 2200 hrs (10p.m.) when the light suddenly went out.

“The man of the house went out to find out what was amiss and the wife followed him. They observed three gunmen suspected to be herdsmen and fled for dear lives.

“By the time they summoned courage to return to the house they discovered that their four children who were already asleep had been abducted by the gunmen.

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye received the report, he ordered immediate mobilisation of Police personnel and vigilante to go after the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the children.

“In the early hours of today Saturday, 16th December, 2023 the four children aged 13, 14, 21 and 21 years were rescued close to Urum, 25 kilometres away from their home in Achala village, Enugwu-Agidi.

“The children have been reunited with their parents while the dragnet for the armed herdsmen is being extended to neighbouring communities.

“The Commissioner of Police has issued a stern warning to those engaged in kidnapping their fellow humans for money that when caught, they will be treated worse than armed robbers.

“Meanwhile security has been beefed up in the area to forestall a re-occurence.”