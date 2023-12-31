Alia Grants Pardon To 12 Inmates

… Charges them to make use of the Skills acquired in Confinement

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has granted pardon to 12 prison inmates, who were serving various jail terms at the Nigeria Correctional Center, Makurdi.

During a visit at the center on Sunday, December 31st, 2023, the Governor also granted state pardon to Dennis Yogbo, who was dismissed from the State Civil Service about 28 years ago.

Under the arrangement, the dismissal that was slammed on Yogbo has been converted to termination of appointment, instead of dismissal.

The Governor took the decision based on the recommendation of the Benue State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy headed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim.

While admonishing the released inmates to be of good behaviour as they re-integrate into the larger society, Governor Alia, urged them to make use of the skills acquired while in confinement to better their lot.

According to the Governor, “Give your society the very best. And as for the gentleman whose dismissal has been converted to termination of appointment, don’t take any elements of life for granted; demonstrate your newness into your society.”

He noted further that the act of mercy was granted based on his administration’s desire to offer the best to the people of Benue, even as he was worried that most of the inmates were young persons who ordinarily should not be anywhere near the prison.

“This should not be home for them. I was quite shocked to see the faces of many young people here, where there are a total of 525 inmates including 25 females, one with a baby, while some came in with pregnancy.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, told the governor that the 8-man Committee he headed by him, did a thorough duty before recommending those that were granted pardon, in line with Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution for offences they committed against the state.

He explained further that the inmates granted pardon were drawn from Makurdi, Otukpo and Gboko correctional facilities.

Responding on behalf of the freed inmates, Barnabas Apav, thanked Governor Alia for the gesture, pledging that henceforth, they would be of good behaviour as they go back to the society.

Also responding, Dennis Yogbo, who was granted state pardon, said he had been in bondage for 28 years, until God-sent governor Alia to come to his rescue, following the recommendation of the Benue State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, after reviewing his case and converting his dismissal to termination.