16 Days of Activisim: Group stage street walk campaing on GBV in Dass LGA

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

As part of activities to commemorate the 16 days of activisim, a non governmental organization known as Plan International has today organized a sensitization and awareness campaign in Dott community of Dass LGA, Bauchi State.

Speaking during the event, the ASPIRE Gender officer of Plan International, Mrs Damaris Philimon said the activities was aimed at improving reliazation of sexual and reproductive health and rights for adolescent girls and women including vulnerable pupolations in Bauchi and Sokoto States.

She explained that the Plan International has been working for years towards educating and enlightening in areas of Adolescent Girls and Reproductive Health and Rights known as “ASPIRE” on how to bring to an end to gender-based violence prevelance against Women and Girls in the area.

In his speech, the Emir of Dass Alh Othman Bilyaminu Uthman who was represented Dauda Ibrahim Madaki of Dass, welcome and thanked the organisation and urged them to extend to other communities in the area.

Earlier, the District Head of Bundott, Alh Nuru Haruna used the medium to called on the people to revealed the identity of the victims to face justice with a view to end the menace in the local government.

He directed all traditional titles under his domain to give information on any case of GBV brought before them for prompt responses

The District Head also warned parents to always monitor their wards and to know the type of friends and people they mingle and interact to aviod becoming victims.

In her speech, the state chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State Council, Rashida said the body is actively partaken as a partner in the campaign and fight on GBV against women and girls especially among underaged children “Minor”.

Rashide however use the medium and appealed to the parents to intensify on counselling their children’s and to keep closed monitoring of their movement and friends mingled.

While calling on them to speak out and inform all the relevant authorities when ever they are attack by anyone, the NAWOJ chairperson advised the girl to joint the profession to adequately inform and educate their peers group in that regard.

Some of the girls interviewed Grace Adamu and Habiba Musa expressed happiness and promised to pass the message across their peers groups and urged the government at all levels not to reliant and support the fight against GBV in the state and country at large.

Other highlights of the event includes a street walking, 5 minutes drama series which demonstrating the effects of street hawking among girls and benefits of education by the agents of change in our generation youths group.