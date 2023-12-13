Community Development Service: Corps member built two classrooms in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

As part of her Community Development Service a Corp member, Miss Rahila Garba, with batch number BA/23A/1101, has built a block of two class rooms dispite the economic hardship being face in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, Miss Garba firstly thanked God Almighty and the NYSC Directorate for granting her the approval to carry out the project and Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited for financing it.

Equally, the Office of the Head of Civil Service for granting her the permission, fellow corps members that supported and encouraged her when this idea was first conceived and the management of the Primary school .

He said: “At the time I was posted here for my primary assignment, I discovered the school lacked classrooms and the learning environment was not conducive for the pupils and the management of the school, and structures were dilapidated and needed urgent renovation as most students received the lectures under the trees.,” she said

“It was this horrible experience that gave birth to the idea for the construction of additional classrooms. Though at first, it was not an easy one to bring this idea to life considering my financial capability, but because I was determined and so passionate to see that this project is put to life.

“I decided to make some consultations of what it would cost for the construction of the entire project and I began to shuttle here and there seeking for approval and doing some paperwork and I finally got the approval of the Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited for sponsorship. I am proudly saying that this project today is completed and officially commissioned to commence class activities here”

Earlier, the Bauchi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu commended the corps members for facilitated the construction of the building as her Community Service Development project.

She praised Miss Garba for her resilience and determination to carry out the school building project despite challenges of raising funds to executive it.

The NYSC Coordinator also commended Habib Engineering Nigeria limited for supporting the efforts of the corps member to carry out the community development project saying it was the core mandate of the scheme.

The leader of the Gudum Hausawa community, Umar Tukur appreciated the corps member for the gesture saying it would benefit the entire community for generations to come.

Tukur also expressed gratitude to all those who supported the project and appealed to the Local Government Council to construct the road and a bridge in the community saying school children found it difficult to cross to school during the rainy season.

In her remark, the Chairperson of Bauchi Local Government, Hajia Zinab Babantakko, commended Garba for facilitating the building of the classrooms in the school, assuring that the administration has plans to renovate all abandoned school buildings across the state.

Babatakko announced that the second block of classrooms in the school, which is in a dilapidated state would, be renovated in weeks to come, and equipped with learning and toilet facilities.