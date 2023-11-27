8.4 C
New York
Monday, November 27, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tinubu appoints NNPC board, management team

National
Tinubu appoints NNPC board, management team
Tinubu appoints NNPC board, management team

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from Dec. 1.

A statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this on Monday in Abuja.

He said that this was in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The appointees are: Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer, and Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer.

Others are Mr Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director, Mr Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director, and Mr Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director.

READ ALSO  Demolitions: Relocate Your Investments To S’East – Ohanaeze Warns Igbos

The rest are Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director, Mr David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director, and Ms Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

He said that the president also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries.

They are Mr Okokon Ekanem Udo for Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda for Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Tinubu urged the appointees to comply with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy.

“This will monetise all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” the statement said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why We Arrested Blue Shield Security Company Boss — Police
Next article
Troops nab 2 kidnappers, rescue 2 victims in Taraba

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Falana, Kano AG React As Appeal Court CTC Show NNPP’s Yusuf Won Kano Gov’ship Election

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.