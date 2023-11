Organized Labour has declared a total and indefinite nationwide strike action, starting from Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, disclosed this after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that the labour unions had threatened to embark on strike over an attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week.

