IGP Bans Uzodimma’s Security Outfit, Vigilante Groups, Others In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has placed a restriction on vehicular movement as well as movement of canoe, ships and other means of transportation via waterways in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

Impartial Observers reports that the restrictions kicks off from Friday.

Egbetokun said the decision was in line with measures put in place to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the three states.

He also barred some state security outfits like Ebubeagu of Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and other quasi outfit from carrying out operations during the exercise.

The IGP, who disclosed this at the ongoing press briefing at Force Headquarters, explained that both marine and gunboats have been deployed in the three States considering the riverine terrain of the States.

Speaking through the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun stated that the three States have been fortified with different security equipment including helicopters that will be for aerial patrol.

