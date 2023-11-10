Group condemns moves to re-arrest Emefiele

The Nigeria Citizens Watch for Good Governance, a group, has flayed alleged moves to re-arrest suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor; Mr Godwin Emefiele and expressed deep concern over his safety.

The group explained that it was deeply worried regarding the recent reports of a plot to kill Mr Emefiele while he was in detention.

According to a statement issued by the group’s Chairman, Mallam Ahmed Yahuza Tanimu, the group said they believed every individual has the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, adding that any form of violence or threat against someone in custody is highly condemnable and goes against the principles of justice and human rights.

The group said, “we are also saddened by the revelation of the plan to re-arrest Dr Emefiele on Trump-up charges to further suppress his fundamental human rights. We are consoled that with the recent decisions of our courts, those who violate their decisions won’t have where to run to. Therefore, the Judiciary should be on the watch for further disobedience to their order.

“We commend the judiciary for their prompt action in ordering the immediate release of Mr. Emefiele. This decision upholds the fundamental principles of justice and reinforces the significance of respecting the rule of law. We believe that it is crucial to provide every citizen with a fair and transparent legal process, and the judiciary’s intervention demonstrates their commitment to upholding justice in our society.”

“While acknowledging the importance of maintaining law and order, we urge security agencies to exercise restraint and caution in their operations. Excessive use of force against civilians can lead to unnecessary harm and violate their rights. We encourage security agencies to focus their efforts on combating banditry and other criminal activities that pose a threat to our nation’s security.”

While condemning the labelling of the bail granted to Mr Emefiele as scandalous, the group stated that responsible journalism should play a critical role in upholding the truth and promoting democratic values.

“It is disappointing to witness sensationalized reporting that undermines the credibility and integrity of our judicial system. We urge media organizations to adhere to professional journalistic standards and respect the principle of fair and unbiased reporting.”

The group urged journalists to go to the Federal High Court and verify whether Mr Emefiele failed to meet the bail conditions, pointing out that the requirements set by the Court to grant him freedom, which included depositing his travelling documents have all been met.

“While we call on Nigerians to disregard those who are bent on destroying what’s left of Mr Godwin Emefiele through the use of the media, we also urge the Government to listen to the court and respect the law, accept that indeed the era of prolonged and illegal detention by security agencies is over,” the group added.