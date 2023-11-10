Sokoto Govt discovers 776,000 Out -of -School Children roaming major streets

From Umar Ado Sokoto

An estimated 776,000 out of School children were identified by by Sokoto State Government across the 23 Local Government Areas who are not attending school in the State.

A survey conducted recently by the state government discovered this according to the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Malam Jabir Sani Maihula said the survey was conducted by some officials of his ministry returning them back to school.

He further said that the survey revealed that there are 7,000 Almajiri pupils roaming the major streets of the state metropolis in the name of begging day and night.

Maihula further said the state government is making efforts to return back the 776,000 children to school .

Already ,the state government in collaboration with the NAPTIP and other relevant stakeholders have held series meeting and would soon come out with modalities on the issues.

However,the federal government is expecting an intervention from World bank were these challenges would address .

Parts of the interventions includes establishment of Modern Almajiri School in each of the three Senatorial District of the Sokoto State.

The commissioner pointed out that the state government has formally forward its request to the minister of education and the executive secretary of Almajiri Commission and Out of School children on the need for the establishment of modern Almajiri school and other programmes .