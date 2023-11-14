8.4 C
Gov Nwifuru, NUJ President, Senators, Others To Attend Ebonyi NUJ Press Week

Gov Nwifuru, NUJ President, Senators, Others To Attend Ebonyi NUJ Press Week
From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Isiguzo, are expected to attend the 2023 Press Week of Ebonyi State Council of NUJ, scheduled for Thursday, 16th November, 2023, at Dr Sam Egwu Press Centre, Abakaliki.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Onah who is the Chairman of the occasion, all Federal and State Lawmakers of Ebonyi extraction.

This is even as the National Vice President of NUJ, zone C, Chief Ifesinachi Emmanuel; the Zonal Secretary, Mr Ezenwa Adiuku, and all NUJ officials from the SouthEast zone shall all be in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday to be part of the event.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of NUJ in Ebonyi State, Comrade Nwafor Samson, who noted that “Press Week is an annual event Members of NUJ observe across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja. It affords us the opportunity to underscore how our operations have impacted positively or otherwise on the society and brainstorm on how best to improve and move forward for the betterment of the society.”

Speaking on the import of the theme of this year’s Press Week, titled “Attitudinal Change and Responsible Journalism,” Comrade Nwafor said, “the choice of this topic was in view of the alarming decline of Ethical Journalism amongst Media Practitioners. And the Council strongly believes that with Dr Odicha Ude, being the Keynote Speaker of this august gathering, tangible results would be achieved in the area of moral rejuvenation and revitalization of our attitudinal change for a better society.”

The Chairman assured that preparation are on top gear to ensure the state NUJ holds one of the best Press Week in its history, and called on all lovers of the Media to be part of the event.

