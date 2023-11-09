8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed Joins President Tinubu For Saudi-Africa Summit

N/East
Gov Bala Mohammed launches ValueJet Airlines flights from Bauchi to Abuja 
Group hails Gov Bala Mohammed over returning of daily airline operations, Abuja - Bauchi 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed joins President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 10 and 11, 2023.

The summit would provide the opportunity for President Tinubu to deepen the partnership between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attract more foreign direct investment into the country.

Furthermore, the Saudi-Africa Summit will provide an avenue for discussions on salient topics bothering around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, and addressing regional security threats.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the summit include how to facilitate economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all of which are targeted at boosting cross-sectorial investment cooperation between both regions.

READ ALSO  Water Resources Minister Gets Life Time Achievement Award

Governor Mohammed will, however perform lesser Hajj after the exercise before returning back to Nigeria, contained in a statement by his SA on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
DSS cautions against inflammatory statements
Next article
Passengers Stranded As Protesting NLC, TUC Members Block Abuja Airport

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NLC Declares Nationwide Strike Over Ajaero’s Attack In Imo

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.