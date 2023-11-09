Gov Bala Mohammed Joins President Tinubu For Saudi-Africa Summit

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed joins President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on November 10 and 11, 2023.

The summit would provide the opportunity for President Tinubu to deepen the partnership between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attract more foreign direct investment into the country.

Furthermore, the Saudi-Africa Summit will provide an avenue for discussions on salient topics bothering around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, and addressing regional security threats.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the summit include how to facilitate economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all of which are targeted at boosting cross-sectorial investment cooperation between both regions.

Governor Mohammed will, however perform lesser Hajj after the exercise before returning back to Nigeria, contained in a statement by his SA on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi.