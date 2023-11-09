8.4 C
Passengers Stranded As Protesting NLC, TUC Members Block Abuja Airport

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzom

Passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja are currently stranded and unable to continue their journeys due to a protest organised by labour unions on Thursday morning.

The protesters, who blocked the entrance of the airport, are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

This protest is coming after the recent alleged attack on the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

Many vehicles transporting air travellers to the airport were trapped outside the airport with passengers left stranded.

A passenger, told our newsmen that the protesters stopped vehicles from gaining entrance into the airport at around 8.30 am on Thursday.

The Impertial Observer

