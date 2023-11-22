8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Appeal Court restates order sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano State Governor

N/West
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday, restated its order that sacked Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano State.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr Umar Bangari, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

The appellate court dismissed as a clerical error, a portion in the certified true copy of its judgment, which Yusuf and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, claimed validated their victory in the gubernatorial contest that was held on March 18.

“What happened in the judgment copy was a clerical error that did not in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the Court.

“The clerical error will be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect,” he said .

He drew the attention of newsmen to Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook which empowers the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

He however insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgment of the court remains valid.

“The Court is empowered to correct such clerical error and would be done as appropriate,” he said .

