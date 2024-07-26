Re: Turji’s viral video clip: Ibrahim Dosara Goofs – By Nuhu Salihu Anka 

I read with utmost surprise, the write-up by the immediate former Zamfara state’s commissioner of information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara who tried to defend his Master, the Minister of Defence, Honourable Bello Mohammed Matawalle against series of condemnations both within and outside the state regarding the video clip released by a bandits kingpin Bello Turji.

In the video clip, Turji explained to the whole world that, the former Governor of Zamfara state and now the Defence Minister is responsible for security challenges affecting Zamfara state in particular and the northwest zone in general.

Turji also extensively explained in the video clip that, the former Governor was romancing with the bandits during his tenure.

In the write-up, Dosara tried as much as he could to disassociate his Master from the audio clip, but unfortunately he only succeeded in exposing the Minister’s incapacity to be in the seat of a Defence Minister.

Instead of Mr Dosara to tell us the achievements so far recorded by the Honourable Minister in the fight against banditry in his home state and the northwest zone, he only ended up in shifting the blame on Governor Dauda Lawal who over the last one year of his administration has been fighting the insurgents with all sincerity of purpose and is making a headway to achieve greater success, despite series of sabotage from the Minister of Defence and his allies.

The video clip by the bandits kingpin is just the tip of the iceberg as more of this revelation will be on the way, because a lot of atrocities were committed by the past administration of former Governor Bello Mattawalle and are still being committed by him despite his position as a Defence Minister.

Infact, I did not want to comment on this write-up as it lacks substance but because of the writer’s sinister motive of shifting the blame on Governor Dauda Lawal regarding the security situation in the state, I find it extremely necessary to say something.

In the write-up, Mr. Dosara shameless advised Governor Dauda Lawal Dare to, instead of spending huge amount of money in the efforts to tarnish Matawalle’s hard earned reputation, should re- direct such money to saving the lives and property of the people of Zamfara State.

The above statement by Dosara is an indication that, he is either not in the state at the moment or is working for his paymaster to earn his pay, going by the number of achievements recorded by Governor Dauda Lawal in terms of security in just one year of his tenure.

The people of the state are living witnesses to the fact that, the efforts of Governor Dauda Lawal in tackling insecurity challenges within the last one year is far better than what former Governor Matawalle did during his four- year tenure.

Governor Lawal has taken the security issue with highest regard and is very serious in ending banditry in the state unlike his predecessor Bello Mattawalle who everybody knows was romancing with the bandits during his tenure.

Immediately Governor Lawal took over the mantle of leadership, he came out categorically and informed the bandits that, they should either surrender or face his wrath. He also kicked against the issue of reconciliation which did not work before his arrival as an executive Governor. So if not for mischief making, how can Dosara or anybody could think that Bello Turji is currently in Government House Gusau? It will however not be surprising if Turji and his colleagues used to visit the government house during Bello Mattawalle’s tenure.

Dosara also maintained that, the number one responsibility of a government anywhere is the protection of lives and property of its people.

He also said that, despite the huge amount Dauda Lawal receives from Federation Account monthly, he has failed to sustain what Matawalle left in terms of security or even attempt to fulfill his campaign promises in that regard.

Dosara added that, “It is unfortunate that the whole of Zamfara is under siege by bandits and no local government headquarters has not been attacked.

The above statements by Ibrahim Dosara indicated that, he either does not know the responsibility of both the state and the federal government in terms of security, or he is trying to expose the incompetence of his paymaster the Honourable Minister of Defence.

Let me remind Dosara if he has forgotten that, although the state Governor is the Chief security officer of his state, he does not control the security personnel who are hundred percent under the Federal government.

On his part as the Chief security officer of his state, Governor Lawal has done a lot to salvage the state going by a lot of resources he has been committing in the fight against banditry. His wisdom of creating a security outfit called Security Protection Guards (CPG) is an indication that he is very serious in fighting insurgents in the state.

But it is sad to note that, the Minister of Defence Honourable Bello Mattawalle a son of the soil, who is appointed by President Bola Tinubu to end banditry in his home state and other parts of the country has woefully failed to carry over his primary responsibility.

Since he was appointed, Bello Mattawalle has never visited Zamfara state on official duty. His hometown and his entire local government area are under sieged but he never bothered to take action as a Defence Minister. He has been busy in Abuja performing the duty of the information minister, abandoning his responsibility.

This is one of the reasons why many people are calling for either his removal as Defence Minister or redeployment to another ministry.

Unless he sits up and faces his duty with seriousness, the aim of President Bola Tinubu in the fight against banditry and insurgents will never be achieved. Somebody who is always happy with security challenges in his hometown and state just for political reasons will never be reliable in the fight against banditry

Nuhu Salihu Anka is the Director General, Media and communications, Government House Gusau