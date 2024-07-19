Danbilki: Death-Dealing Due To Disparagement In A Democracy – By Bala Ibrahim

Take it or leave it, Nigeria’s democracy is being threatened by a new trend of intolerance, and Danbilki Commander, a vocal politician from Kano, has become the latest victim of such barbaric brutishness. Multiple video clips are currently circulating in the social media, showing how Danbilki Commander was depressingly tortured by a team of people, who hand-cuffed him, and made it clear to him, that they were out to monster him, for his frequent onslaught against the Governor of Kaduna state, H.E. Uba Sani.

In the video, hand-cuffed Danbilki was subjected to verbal abuses, alongside several strokes of the cane. What is his crime? The aggressive assaulter said, is his constant criticism of Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna state.

If because of criticism, in a democracy, which we were told in school, is a system of government for the people and by the people, one is subjected to such level, of inflicting severe suffering as a punishment, or in order to force one to do or say something, then our own brand of democracy is affected by jaundice and democratic doctors must be called upon to come quick, and nurse it to good health.

The unwillingness to accept views, or behaviour that differ from one’s own is not in the dictionary of democracy and anyone attempting to insert it into our own democratic documents, must be rebuked, reprimanded and admonished publicly.

Only last week, America, the acclaimed beacon of democracy, was visited by the violence of attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump, an action that shocked the whole world and literally left everyone in a state of physiological shock. In his reaction, President Joe Biden urged Americans to reject political violence and recommit themselves to resolving their differences peacefully. Biden said, “There is no place in America for this kind of violence”.

Nigeria’s democracy is modelled after the American system of government. Why then is someone or some people trying to take us adrift? I hope like Biden, the President would tell those behind this kind of barbaric act, that there is no place in Nigeria for such kind of violence.

The constitution of Nigeria has a provision that encourages everyone, regardless of his or her ethnicity, gender, religion, language, social or marital status, to express his or her opinions. By implication, the law is saying that it would protect the right of all Nigerians, to enjoy the freedom of expression. Why then is someone trying to put our own democracy in the reverse gear?

It is particularly painful when the members of the fourth realm of the estate are ones that are becoming the regular recipients of this trend of violence.

My colleagues, the members of the press, may not necessarily put Danbilki Commander as one of them, but if the term press includes the capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame political issues, then Danbilki is a member of the press. It may even interest those in doubt to know that the same Danbilki Commander is the owner and chief executive of the Arewa Media Group, which engages in conveying information, including broadcasting political issues in a number of Radio stations.

I have listened to the comments of many people on this ugly incident. Some seem supportive, because they feel, Danbilki’s attitude of attacking political opponents is wrong. Their argument is rested on morality, pointing on the principle of proper conduct. They may be right on moral grounds, but certainly wrong on legal grounds.

Whatever may be the severity and extremity of Danbilki’s attack on Governor Uba Dani, a lot more had been said or done to his predecessor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai. But his supporters did not react with such barbarism.

Few weeks back, an unverified video clip circulated, explaining how Mallam Nasiru dealt with one of his regular critics, who, like Danbilki, was constantly promoting unfavourable opinions against Mallam. Rather than send attackers to visit him with violence, he invited him to the Government House, where he tested his honesty.

According to the video, the guy was asked to come to the Government house on a hired tricycle. Instructions were given by Mallam, to allow him unrestrained access all the way to the Governor. On arrival, Mallam, who was eagerly waiting for him, and who had given additional instructions to those on duty, not to allow him dismiss the tricycle driver, received him with enthusiasm and the warmth of an August visitor. Unknown to him, the gesture was not designed with normality. It was meant to test his honesty and lo and behold, he failed with honours.

Mallam brought out N200,000 and asked him to give the tricycle driver for bringing him all the way to the Governor’s office. When he returned, Mallam asked him how much did he give the man, “the N200,000 you said I should give him of course”, he answered. Unknown to him, another instruction was given at the gate, not to allow the man out. He should be escorted back to see the Governor.

In the presence of this traducer, Mallam asked the driver how much he wad paid. N2,000, he said. Shamed before the driver, and with tail between legs, Mallam said to him, you have just lost the opportunity of owning a brand new car, which is what I would have given you, had you been the custodian of honesty. You can now go away with the N180,000, instead of a brand new car. And that was how Mallam used wisdom to beat the cheater-traducer.

In summary, with respect to the treatment given to Danbilki commander, I think, between Mallam Nasiru and Nallam Uba, one had engaged wisdom, while the other is acting with crude intelligence.

The dictionary said Wisdom is the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgement. On the other hand, intelligence is the ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills.

Although the government of Kaduna state had issued a statement, distancing Governor Uba Sani from what happened, many may think that, Danbilki is in a death-dealing, because of his disparagement against the Governor. And that is dangerous to democracy. I think.