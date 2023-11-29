Constituents Commend Bappa Aliyu

From Umar Usman Duguri

Satisfied with the quantum and style of leadership of their member in the House of Representatives, a political group from Misau/Dambam federal constituency of Bauchi State (Misau/Dambam Political Observers), have commended the efforts of Hon. Bappa Aliyu for living up to expectation in attending to their needs as well as carrying all along irrespective of imaginary political and other differences.

In a press release made available to this medium, spokesman of the Group, Sanusi Haladu said: “Our federal constituency has never had it so good in robust representation. We are proud to have voted wisely for a man who believes in our collective welfare and bent on transforming the federal constituency befitting its status

“We have never witnessed the distribution of cash and foodstuffs as palliatives meant to cushion the lingering hardship until this time around that over 4000 women of the constituency were each given the sum of N5,000.00, assorted grains to another 5000 members of the constituency and packages of assorted foods, bags of rice and other edibles to over 8000 other members of the constituency within a period of less than 30 days

“Not only that, he has appointed five supporting aides with equal representation of the components makling the federal constituency and initiated a N100,000.00 scholarship support programme to each student of his constituency pursuing MBBS and DVM Degree programmes in universities and has so far sponsored 13 bills within his first few days in parliament that have scaled first reading already

“This is the first time our federal constituency is becoming vibrant through effective representation in the national assembly that should be commended and encouraged”

The spokesman added that although, Bappa Aliyu was once a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly where he garnered experience in legislative functions, he is a determined politician that means well to all.

“Our representative is not one of those political parasites that access power to warm the seats in parliament without their voices heard. He is fully prepared for the task ahead and we shall forever remain supportive to his ideals and actualization of his dreams for the good of our federal constituency, Bauchi state and the country at large”