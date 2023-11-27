BREAKING : Police Men Killed, Others Injured As Unknown Gun-men Attack Imo Community

8.4 C
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

There is tension in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as unidentified Gunmen killed police officers on patrol.


The ugly scene which happened earlier today, at Ahiara Junction, Aboh Mbaise have created serious panic in Imo.

According to a video obtained by 247, one Inspector of police and an ASP were sighted Killed beside a nearby fuel station by the hoodlums.

It could be recalled that a traditional ruler of Otulu Community, in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Eze Jeo Ochulor was also kidnapped and murdered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesperson in Imo State command, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the news as at the time of filing this report.

………
More details would be published in our subsequent Bulletin

