ASCSN Chair Congratulates New NIMC Boss, Coker-Odusote

As the leader of the Association of Senior Civil servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN) in the Commission, the confirmation of your appointment did not come to me as a surprise; given the giant strides recorded within the last three months of your appointment.

The emergence of a new NIMC as a result of the on-going reforms spearheaded by your humble self in the Commission attest to your confirmation.

Therefore, as you settle into this new role, it is my avowed believe that you will surpass your targets and achieve more for the commission and in the fulfilment of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

I solicit for God’s continuous guidance, wisdom and protection as you pilot the affairs of the commission to greater heights.

Once again, Congratulations!

*Lucky Michael Asekokhai*

Chairman, ASCSN, NIMC Unit.

23rd November, 2023.