8.4 C
New York
Monday, November 27, 2023
Search
Subscribe

ASCSN Chair Congratulates New NIMC Boss, Coker-Odusote

Press Releases

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

As the leader of the Association of Senior Civil servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN) in the Commission, the confirmation of your appointment did not come to me as a surprise; given the giant strides recorded within the last three months of your appointment.

The emergence of a new NIMC as a result of the on-going reforms spearheaded by your humble self in the Commission attest to your confirmation.

Therefore, as you settle into this new role, it is my avowed believe that you will surpass your targets and achieve more for the commission and in the fulfilment of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

READ ALSO  NNPP Open To Atiku's Offer - National Chairman

I solicit for God’s continuous guidance, wisdom and protection as you pilot the affairs of the commission to greater heights.

Once again, Congratulations!

*Lucky Michael Asekokhai*
Chairman, ASCSN, NIMC Unit.
23rd November, 2023.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Magaji Is Clean, It’s Blackmail Says Group

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NNPP Open To Atiku's Offer - National Chairman

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.