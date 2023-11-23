8.4 C
Breaking : Appeal Court Consolidates Gov Sule’s Victory

N/Central

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, has affirmed the victory of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule in the 2023 governorship election.

The court also set aside the October 2, 2023 judgment of the Nasarawa State Election Petitions Tribunal that sacked APC’s Sule and declared David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the governorship election.

Delivering the verdict, the three-member panel held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Governor Sule did not win a majority of the votes cast in the election.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed an appeal against the verdict of the tribunal which sacked him and declared David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

According to INEC, Sule polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, who secured 283,016 votes.

In a split decision on October 2, the tribunal nullified Sule’s election and upheld Ombugadu as the winner.
However, Sule, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the appellate court to upturn the judgment of the tribunal and allow his own appeal.

