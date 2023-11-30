Benue Links Gets 100 Buses As Gov Alia Reads Riot Act To Saboteurs

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi3

Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Thursday, 30th November, 2023, handed keys of 100 buses to the Acting Manager of the state owned transport outfit, Benue Links (Nig) Limited.

The governor, also warned that Benue State is on a new page for economic development hence saboteurs and those who do not love peace must leave the state.

He says the commissioning of the buses signifies a promise kept; the promise to ease transportation challenges among travellers in the state in moving goods and services at cheaper rates.

Governor Alia’s hope and expectation is that with the new buses, more routes will be opened and more fares dropped in the interest of passengers – farmers, civil servants and students- to have better travel experience.

According to the Governor, transportation enhances economic growth and the need to apply subsidy funds in the area of transportation, adding there will be strict monitoring with the view to checking arbitrary hike in rates, over loading and disobedience to traffic rules.

The handover of the vehicles is coming at the time Christians are bracing for Christmas festivities, a period that witnesses increase in movement of passengers and goods. And Governor Alia is thankful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for introducing a bouquet of palliatives from which states can choose to address their peculiar needs.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia says Benue State cannot be a haven to kidnappers and those doing banditary because they are checked and the big brother is watching.

“If you are not a peace lover in Benue State, please leave. The security apparatus is no longer on the address it was. It is on a new one with a new management and force,” says the governor.

He commends the Chief of Army Staff who has assured of redoubling efforts to ensuring that IDPs return home.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Benue State Commissioner for Transport and Energy, Omale Omale, thanked the governor for giving attention to the transport sector in the state. He says the fleet will be used for inter and intra state transport needs and is optimistic that the next phase of government intervention at the company will be to automate the company and improve the environment.

Acting General Manager of the Company, Alexander Fanafa, says the buses will be protected to serve the purpose for which they are acquired.