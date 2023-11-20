Bauchi to sanitize the payments of workers salary

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi state Government has reiterated its commitment to sanitize the salary administration for a credible and sustainable payroll system in the state

The State Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, stated this today monday, when he declared open, a 2-day workshop for Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries on the use of Pay Solutions software for salary administration held at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi,

Jatau explained the commitment of the present administration towards resolving the challenges bedeviling salary administration in the state’s civil service.

He said ghost workers and other irregularities in the salary administration have been a major issue in previous administrations, leading to a wide range of issues such as corruption and lack of motivation among civil servants, among other issues.

The Deputy Governor recalled that, since coming on board in 2019, the present administration has been working tirelessly to improve the living conditions of people through execution of people’s oriented policies and programmes which cuts across all critical sectors of the state’s economy.

He said the welfare of the civil servants is also a top priority of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, recognizing the important role they play in the delivery of good services to the citizens and said the importance of accuracy in the payment of salary and allowances cannot be overemphasized.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that, the smooth administration of salary is crucial to the successful functioning of any government. The use of modern technology, such as Pay Solutions software, has revolutionized the way we manage our finances, increasing efficiency, and reducing errors in salary administration. I Therefore, commend the offices of the Head of Service and the Accountant General for organizing this workshop, which is aimed at improving our capacity in this vital area.

“As Honorable Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries, you are all aware of the lingering challenges that we have inherited on salary administration in our dear state. However, the state government, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (Kauran Bauchi, Jagaban Katagum and Turaki of Ningi) has been working tirelessly to provide solutions to the challenges. Today’s workshop, which is focused on the use of Pay Solutions software, is part of our collective efforts to address the challenges we are being confronted within salary administration once and for all.”

He said there is the need to sanitize the Nominal Roll and Pay-Roll to get rid of ghost workers so as to make room for the government to recruit the teeming unemployed youths, implement promotions and other incentives in the system, thereby improving the human resources in the state civil service and assured that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair salary administration.

“I want to reiterate here that His Excellency, the Governor is always worried about the challenges being experienced in the salary administration. The Government will not hesitate to deal decisively with whoever is found sabotaging the government in that regard.”

Jatau directed the Commissioners, Special Advisers and the Permanent Secretaries as key stakeholders in the salary administration to make good use of the workshop to acquire the knowledge and necessary skills needed to effectively use the Pay Solutions software in order for them to immediately take over the nominal roll and payroll of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies as a way of blocking leakages.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim urged the participants as key players in the salary administration to roll out modalities of assisting the state government to end fraudulent activities in the system.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna had earlier in a welcome address, said the conduct of the workshop is part of the state government’s unwavering commitment to sanitize the salary administration for a credible and sustainable payroll system in the state